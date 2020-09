Around noon Saturday, the bus pulled into the parking lot of the Mahoning County Republican Party Headquarters

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The first presidential debate comes to Ohio this week. Cleveland will host the event on Tuesday.

Ahead of that, more than 150 supporters of President Donald Trump waited for his campaign “Trump Bus” to park in the Valley.

