Trumbull Regional’s new general surgeon speaks on benefits of robotic surgeries

Dr. Mboutidem Etokakapan started at Trumbull Regional Medical Center at the beginning of the month

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull Regional Medical Center has welcomed a new general surgeon to their team.

Dr. Mboutidem Etokakapan comes to the hospital from Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania.

He started at Trumbull Regional at the beginning of the month and says it has been great so far.

Dr. Etokakapan is trained in robotic surgeries for procedures like tumor removals, bowel resection, gallbladder removals, hernia repairs and hysterectomies.

He says there are so many benefits for patients like a shorter hospital stay, smaller incisions, minimal bleeding and a faster recovery. There are also benefits for the surgeon as well.

“With the surgeon being able to articulate the wrist 360 degrees, that allows the surgeons to get into areas that was previously impossible to get into with laparoscopic surgery,” he said.

Dr. Etokakapan says the robot is great technology and he’s grateful to have it in a community hospital.