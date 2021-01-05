Trumbull Regional Medical Center working to get all frontline workers vaccinated

A clinic was held Monday to get their frontline health care workers the first dose

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull Regional Medical Center workers are in the process of getting vaccinated against COVID-19

Registered Nurse Cindy Bakos talked with us 20 minutes after she received her first dose of the vaccine. She said it was a very comfortable injection, much like the flu vaccine.

“They did say severe side effects would happen relatively soon after the administration of the vaccine. I have been feeling fine,” she said.

Barkos is one of 75 who got the vaccine at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Right now, the hospital is working to get all of its workers who come in contact with COVID patients vaccinated.

“Starting today, we will be doing a Monday through Friday clinic to hit as many employees as possible,” said Marketing Director Alexa Polinsky.

So far, the hospital has received 700 doses of the Mederma vaccine. They started administering those doses last week. That’s when Mike Hall, the director of pharmacy, received his dose.

“I’ve personally gotten it and so has my wife. The one (side effect) that I had was a muscle ache. Very common with any type of vaccine,” Hall said.

Hall says anyone who is worried about getting the vaccine shouldn’t believe everything they read on social media and that the risk for getting the vaccine is nothing compared to the risk of getting COVID.

“Some of the myths are just that because everybody reads something off Facebook,” Hall said. “The potential of not getting the vaccine and coming down with COVID is a higher risk than not getting any vaccine.”