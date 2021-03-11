Trumbull Regional Medical Center offering free colorectal cancer screening kits

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and third in women

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, but doctors at Trumbull Regional Medical Center want to make sure you’re aware of it all year.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and third in women. It’s estimated more than 52,000 people will die from it this year alone.

Doctors say early detection is key and recommend getting screened starting at age 45.

“If we can help prevent colorectal cancer, we can help prevent early death from colon cancer, which is really important,” said Meredyth McNally, a gastroenterologist with Steward Medical Group/

There are some ways to help prevent it. Doctors recommend limiting alcohol and smoking and having a well-balanced diet.

Because it’s Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Trumbull Regional Medical Center is offering free kits throughout the whole month.

Free Colorectal Cancer Screening Kits can be picked-up in the Radiation Oncology Department at Trumbull Regional in the Medical Professional Building, weekdays from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Radiation oncology office is located at 1353 East Market Street, Suite 101.

Kits can also be picked up at any of the below lab locations during the following hours of operation.

Steward Laboratory Service locations:

20 Ohltown Rd.

Austintown, OH 44515

M-F: 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m.-Noon

945 Boardman-Canfield Rd.

Youngstown, OH 44512

M-F: 7 a.m.-Noon

2686 Elm Road NE, Building B

Cortland, OH 44410

M-F: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

811 Southwestern Run Rd.

Youngstown, OH 44514

M-F: 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sat: 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Trumbull Regional Medical Center

1350 E. Market Street

Warren, OH 44482

M-F: 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sat: 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

The kit is called a fecal immunochemical test. The screening is performed in the comfort and privacy of your home. Once the screening is completed, simply drop off or mail back the sample in the convenient envelope included with the kit.

The lab at Trumbull Regional will perform the analysis and the results will be mailed to the respective individual and their primary care physician, if the physician is provided.

Kits will be available starting Monday, March 1 through Wednesday, March 31. For more information about the free colorectal screening kits, call 330-841-9155.