WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re looking for a job in the healthcare field, a local hospital is holding a hiring event Wednesday.

Trumbull Regional Medical Center is hosting it at the hospital on the E. Market Street Bridge from 1 to 4 p.m.

It has open positions in nursing, nutrition, pharmacy and environmental services, to name a few.

Bring your resume with you and be ready for an interview.

If you can’t make it to the hiring event, you can apply for a job online.