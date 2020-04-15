Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership temporarily suspends indoor projects

To compensate, they plan to do more exterior work than usual

(WYTV) – The Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership has had to learn how to reach members of the community while most of us are stuck inside.

All employees are working from home and collecting resources for their website.

The group is still doing demolition and emergency home repairs with the Trumbull County Land Bank. All indoor projects have been suspended.

“We can still do roofs, we can still do exterior repairs, we can still add handicap-accessible ramps. But we can no longer, you know, for the time being, we can’t do a furnace or anything like that,” said TNP’s Matt Martin.

Martin said since they can’t do indoor repairs, they plan to do more exterior work than usual.

Anyone in need of assistance can contact the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership on their website.