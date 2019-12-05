Trumbull Moose Lodge donates much-needed equipment to Warren Fire Department

Local News

Members of the Moose Lodge said they've always believed in giving back

by: Nadine Grimley

Posted: / Updated:

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Christmas came early for the Warren Fire Department as two new pieces of equipment essential for this time of year were gifted.

The Trumbull Moose Lodge #186 gave the department two carbon monoxide meters. Each one costs about $2,300.

The new meters measure the levels of different gases in the air and come with a built-in pump and tubing that will allow firefighters to check the air quality from a distance.

Members of the Moose Lodge said they’ve always believed in giving back and are glad to help the fire department.

“We had a situation where the gas meters that we were using were needing to be repaired on a frequent basis,” said Asst. Fire Chief Chuck Eggleston.

“That’s why this is so special to us that we were able to provide that real need at a time when the Warren Fire Department really needed it,” said Moose Lodge member Randy Seiple.

The meters will be on firetrucks at both the Parkman Road and Atlantic Street stations.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com