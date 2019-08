The facility is located in downtown Warren on Market Street

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A meal service in Warren says they’re desperate for volunteers.

Trumbull Mobile Meals needs volunteers to help pack meals Monday through Friday between 8:30 until 11 a.m.

On a daily basis, 45 to 50 volunteers are needed.

The organization delivers meals to more 225 people.

