WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull Regional Medical Center bridge over East Market Street in Warren was painted Friday.

The winter designs were painted on the glass by the top art students of Warren G. Harding High School. It’s an annual showcase of their talent.

The art brings holiday cheer to drivers from the road, to patients being treated at the hospital, and to staff working long shifts.

“I feel like it’s something cool because you don’t just see it every day, and I feel like it brings a smile to everybody’s face,” said McKenna Murphy.

The art will last past the holidays. It’s more winter-themed and could stay up until February.