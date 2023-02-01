(WKBN) – Two longtime mayors in Trumbull County will have challengers in the May 2 primary election.
Incumbent Warren Mayor Doug Franklin will face current councilman-at-large Ken MacPherson in the Democratic primary, while incumbent Girard Mayor Jim Melfi will face Mark Zuppo, who’s city treasurer and Girard School Board president, also in the Democratic primary.
In Warren, former state Rep. Mike O’Brien will run as a Democrat for city council-at-large. O’Brien will face incumbents Gary Steinbeck and Helen Rucker along with candidate Christina Anderson. Three will be elected.
Warren also had 28 people file to be part of a charter commission, should the charter issue pass in May. Among those running for the commission are former mayors Dan Sferra and Hank Angelo, along with former mayoral candidate Dennis Blank.
In Mahoning County, five of the seven Youngstown City Council members will have challengers either in May or November. The two running unopposed are Samantha Turner and Mike Ray.
In Struthers, three people have filed to be municipal judge. They are incumbent Dominic Leone and James Melone, who are running as Democrats, and Jennifer Ciccone who’s running as a Republican.
Here’s the list of all the candidates and issues that filed. All must still be approved by their respective county Boards of Elections.
MAHONING COUNTY
Youngstown Municipal Court Judge
Carla Baldwin (Dem)
Youngstown Clerk of Courts
Richard Vincent Hill (Dem)
Youngstown 1st Ward Council
Julius Oliver (Dem)
Dionne Dowdy Lacey (Dem)
Tracy Randall (Rep)
Youngstown 2nd Ward Council
Jimmy Hughes (Dem)
Ra’cole Taloan (Dem)
Youngstown 3rd Ward Council
Samantha Turner (Dem)
Youngstown 4th Ward Council
Mike Ray (Dem)
Youngstown 5th Ward Council
Patrick Kelly (Dem)
Carie Watson (Dem)
Youngstown 6th Ward Council
Anita Davis (Dem)
Janet Tarpley (Dem)
Youngstown 7th Ward Council
Basia Adamczak (Dem)
Josie Lyon (Rep)
Campbell Municipal Court
Brian J. Macala (Dem)
Struthers Mayor
Catherine Cercone Miller (Dem)
Struthers Auditor
Christina S. Bohl (Dem)
Judge of the Struthers Municipal Court
Jennifer Ciccone (Rep)
Dominic R. Leone, III (Dem)
James A. Melone (Dem)
Struthers Law Director
John N. Zomoida, Jr. (Dem)
Struthers President of Council
Michael Patrick (Dem)
Struthers Council at Large (3 to Elect)
James Baluck (Dem)
Dallas Bigley (Dem)
Megan Pingley (Dem)
Struthers 1st Ward Council
Lori A. Greenwood (Dem)
Struthers 2nd Ward Council
Ron Carcelli (Dem)
Struthers 3rd Ward Council
Robert Burnside (Dem)
Struthers 4th Ward Council
Rick Bayus (Dem)
Poland Village Council
J. Michael Thompson (Dem)
Issues
Beaver Township renewal fire dept. 1 mill for 5 years
Beaver Township renewal fire dept. 1.5 mill for 5 years
Village of Beloit additional fire dept. 6 mills for CPT
Youngstown Schools renewal emergency requirements 9.51 mills for 4 years
Liquor Options
Springfield 3 Columbiana Maze Craze for Sunday sales
Boardman 9 Hanna Sayej-Tobacco City for weekly & Sunday sales
Boardman 13 Morning Chef for weekly & Sunday sales
Austintown 9 Cracker Barrel for Sunday sales
TRUMBULL COUNTY
Warren Municipal Court
Traci Timko (Dem)
Patty Leopardi Knepp (Dem)
Warren Mayor
Doug Franklin (Dem)
Ken MacPherson (Dem)
Warren Auditor
Vincent Flask (Dem)
Warren Law Director
Enzo Cantalemessa (Dem)
Warren City Council President
John Brown (Dem)
Warren City Council at Large (elect 3)
Gary Steinbeck (Dem)
Helen Rucker (Dem)
Mike O’Brien (Dem)
Christina D. Anderson (Dem)
Warren City Council 2nd Ward
Andrew Herman (Dem)
Warren Council 3rd Ward
Greg Greathouse (Dem)
Warren City Council 4th Ward
Jim Shaffer (Dem)
Kristen Riley (Rep)
Warren City Council 5th Ward
Tiffany Stanford (Dem)
Ashley Minor-McBride (Dem)
Warren City Council 6th Ward
Honeya D. Price (Dem)
Warren City Council 7th Ward
Ron E. White, Sr. (Dem)
Warren Charter Commission
Michael Homlitas
Shawn Carvin
Dan Sferra
Anthony Iannuci, Jr.
Donald Emerson, Jr.
John Homlitas
Denise Rising
Dennis Blank
Kathy Moody
Dimitrios Aggelis
Robert Plant
Matthew Martin
Margaret Chiarella
Hank Angelo
Sher-ree Glover
Kenneth Perrine
Clarence Artman
Diane Filkorn
Tina Milner
David Walker
Stephen Andrew Turner
Rhonda Williamson-Bennett
Daniel Crouse
Steven Duran
Alex McCaskey
Gary Stephens
John Woods
James Walker
Niles Municipal Court
Chris Shaker (Dem)
Niles Mayor
Steve Mientkiewicz (Dem)
Niles Auditor
Giovanee Merlo (Dem)
Niles Law Director
Phillip Zuzolo (Dem)
Niles Council President
Robert L. Marino, Jr. (Dem)
Niles Council at Large (elect 3)
Michael Lastic (Dem)
Lori Vlosich Hudzik (Dem)
Jimmy Julian (Dem)
Linda Marchese (Dem)
Niles City Council 1st Ward
Judee DeChristefero-March (Dem)
Tina Collins (Rep)
Niles City Council 2nd Ward
Aaron Johnston (Dem)
Niles City Council 3rd Ward
James Sheely (Dem)
Niles City Council 4th Ward
Mindy Devorich (Dem)
Girard Municipal Court
Jeffrey Adler (Dem)
Girard Mayor
Jim Melfi (Dem)
Mark Zuppo (Dem)
Girard Auditor
Julie Coleman (Dem)
Girard Law Director
Brian Kren (Dem)
Girard City Council President
Reynald Paolone (Dem)
Girard City Council at Large
Samuel Zirafi (Dem)
John Moliterno (Dem)
Keith Schubert (Dem)
Girard City Council 1st Ward
Keith Shubert (Dem)
Girard City Council 2nd Ward
Mark Standohar (Dem)
Girard City Council 3rd Ward
Jeffrey Kay (Dem)
Girard City Council 4th Ward
Thomas Grumley (Dem)
Hubbard Mayor
Ben Kyle (Dem)
Hubbard Law Director
Mark Villano (Dem)
Hubbard Council at Large (elect 3)
Michael Kerr (Dem)
Jerome Crowe (Dem)
Ryan Hallapy (Dem)
Hubbard City Council 1st Ward
Bonnie Viele (Dem)
Hubbard City Council 2nd Ward
Robin Zambrini (Dem)
Hubbard City Council 3rd Ward
Michael Mogg, Sr. (Dem)
Hubbard City Council 4th Ward
Cathy Cummings (Dem)
Lordstown Village Treasurer
George Ebling, Jr. (Dem)
Lordstown Board of Trustees of Public Affairs
Mike Sullivan (Dem)
McDonald Mayor
Ray Lewis (Dem)
McDonald Village Council
Donald W. Smith (Dem)
Sean Schmidt (Dem)
Newton Falls Municipal Court
Philip M. Vigorito (Dem)
Todd Wedell (Dem)
Newton Falls Mayor
Ken Kline
David Nils Hanson
Newton Falls 1st Ward Council (Unexpired Term ending 12/31/25)
Julie Lemon (Rep)
Michael Kren
Jaime Kline (Nonparty)
Patricia Benetis
Newton Falls 2nd Ward Council
Brian Axiotis
Tracy Hurst
Condie Bright
Newton Falls 4th Ward Council
Kevin Rufener
Questions & Issues
Bazetta Township 2 mills additional Fire & EMS
Weathersfield Township 3.95 mills additional Fire & EMS
Girard .5 mill additional parks & recreation
Lordtown .5% additional income tax
Maplewood Schools 3.95 mills renewal
Vienna Township 1 mill renewal Fire & EMS
Warren proposed charter commission
COLUMBIANA COUNTY
Columbiana City Council
Richard Liston (Rep)
East Liverpool Mayor
Darlene Kinsey (Dem)
East Liverpool Auditor
Marilyn Bosco (Dem)
East Liverpool Law Director
Charles Payne (Dem)
East Liverpool Council President
No Partisan Filings
East Liverpool Council at Large (elect 3)
John Mercer (Dem)
East Liverpool Council 1st Ward
No Partisan Filings
East Liverpool Council 2nd Ward
C. Fred Rayl (Dem)
East Liverpool Council 3rd Ward
No Partisan Filings
East Liverpool Council 4th Ward
No Partisan Filings
Salem Mayor
Cyndi Baronzzi Dickey (Rep)
Salem Auditor
Sal Salvino (Rep)
Salem Law Director
C. Brooke Zellers (Dem)
Salem Council President
Sara Baronzzi (Rep)
Salem Council 1st Ward
Sara Baer (Rep)
Salem Council 2nd Ward
Ronald Zellers (Dem)
Salem Council 3rd Ward
Jayne Bricker (Rep)
Salem Council 4th Ward
Jeff Stockman (Rep)
Leetonia Mayor
Kevin M. Siembida (Rep)
Leetonia Council
John Ferry Jr. (Dem)
Sue A. Strobel (Dem)
Lisbon Mayor
No Partisan Filings
Lisbon Council (2 to nominate from each party)
No Partisan Filings
Board of Public Affairs (2 to nominate from each party)
No Partisan Filings
Wellsville Mayor
Robert Boley (Dem)
Wellsville Council (4 to nominate from each party)
Karen M. Dash (Rep)
Martin Keith Thorn Jr. (Rep)
Issues
Salem City School District Bond Levy, 2.98 Mills, 37 Years, $22,500,000
Salem City School District, Additional 0.5 Mill Permanent Improvements
Perry Township 1.5 mills renewal, 5 years, police and fire
Oasis Golf and Sports Bar, Salem, Sunday Sales
Cadence Vault, East Liverpool, Sunday Sales
Pondi’s, Center Township, Sunday Sales