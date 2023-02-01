(WKBN) – Two longtime mayors in Trumbull County will have challengers in the May 2 primary election.

Incumbent Warren Mayor Doug Franklin will face current councilman-at-large Ken MacPherson in the Democratic primary, while incumbent Girard Mayor Jim Melfi will face Mark Zuppo, who’s city treasurer and Girard School Board president, also in the Democratic primary.

In Warren, former state Rep. Mike O’Brien will run as a Democrat for city council-at-large.  O’Brien will face incumbents Gary Steinbeck and Helen Rucker along with candidate Christina Anderson. Three will be elected.

Warren also had 28 people file to be part of a charter commission, should the charter issue pass in May. Among those running for the commission are former mayors Dan Sferra and Hank Angelo, along with former mayoral candidate Dennis Blank.

In Mahoning County, five of the seven Youngstown City Council members will have challengers either in May or November. The two running unopposed are Samantha Turner and Mike Ray.

In Struthers, three people have filed to be municipal judge. They are incumbent Dominic Leone and James Melone, who are running as Democrats, and Jennifer Ciccone who’s running as a Republican.

Here’s the list of all the candidates and issues that filed. All must still be approved by their respective county Boards of Elections.

MAHONING COUNTY

Youngstown Municipal Court Judge 

      Carla Baldwin (Dem)

Youngstown Clerk of Courts 

      Richard Vincent Hill (Dem)

Youngstown 1st Ward Council 

      Julius Oliver (Dem)

      Dionne Dowdy Lacey (Dem)

      Tracy Randall (Rep)

Youngstown 2nd Ward Council

      Jimmy Hughes (Dem)

      Ra’cole Taloan (Dem)

Youngstown 3rd Ward Council 

      Samantha Turner (Dem) 

Youngstown 4th Ward Council

      Mike Ray (Dem) 

Youngstown 5th Ward Council

      Patrick Kelly (Dem)

      Carie Watson (Dem)

Youngstown 6th Ward Council 

      Anita Davis (Dem)

      Janet Tarpley (Dem)

Youngstown 7th Ward Council

      Basia Adamczak (Dem)

      Josie Lyon (Rep)

Campbell Municipal Court

      Brian J. Macala (Dem) 

Struthers Mayor

      Catherine Cercone Miller (Dem)

Struthers Auditor

      Christina S. Bohl (Dem)

Judge of the Struthers Municipal Court

      Jennifer Ciccone (Rep)

      Dominic R. Leone, III (Dem)

      James A. Melone (Dem)

Struthers Law Director

      John N. Zomoida, Jr. (Dem) 

Struthers President of Council

      Michael Patrick (Dem)

Struthers Council at Large (3 to Elect)

      James Baluck (Dem)

      Dallas Bigley (Dem)

      Megan Pingley (Dem)

Struthers 1st Ward Council

      Lori A. Greenwood (Dem)

Struthers 2nd Ward Council

      Ron Carcelli (Dem)

Struthers 3rd Ward Council

      Robert Burnside (Dem)

Struthers 4th Ward Council

      Rick Bayus (Dem)

Poland Village Council

      J. Michael Thompson (Dem)

Issues

      Beaver Township renewal fire dept. 1 mill for 5 years

      Beaver Township renewal fire dept. 1.5 mill for 5 years

      Village of Beloit additional fire dept. 6 mills for CPT

      Youngstown Schools renewal emergency requirements 9.51 mills for 4 years

Liquor Options

      Springfield 3 Columbiana Maze Craze for Sunday sales

      Boardman 9 Hanna Sayej-Tobacco City for weekly & Sunday sales

      Boardman 13 Morning Chef for weekly & Sunday sales

      Austintown 9 Cracker Barrel for Sunday sales

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Warren Municipal Court

      Traci Timko (Dem)

      Patty Leopardi Knepp (Dem)

Warren Mayor

      Doug Franklin (Dem)

      Ken MacPherson (Dem)

Warren Auditor

      Vincent Flask (Dem)

Warren Law Director

      Enzo Cantalemessa (Dem)

Warren City Council President

      John Brown (Dem)

Warren City Council at Large (elect 3)

      Gary Steinbeck (Dem)

      Helen Rucker  (Dem)

      Mike O’Brien (Dem)

      Christina D. Anderson (Dem)

Warren City Council 2nd Ward

      Andrew Herman  (Dem)

Warren Council 3rd Ward

      Greg Greathouse (Dem)

Warren City Council 4th Ward

      Jim Shaffer (Dem)

      Kristen Riley (Rep)

Warren City Council 5th Ward

      Tiffany Stanford (Dem)

      Ashley Minor-McBride (Dem)

Warren City Council 6th Ward

      Honeya D. Price (Dem)

Warren City Council 7th Ward

      Ron E. White, Sr. (Dem)

Warren Charter Commission

      Michael Homlitas

Shawn Carvin

Dan Sferra

Anthony Iannuci, Jr.

Donald Emerson, Jr.

John Homlitas

Denise Rising

Dennis Blank

Kathy Moody

Dimitrios Aggelis

Robert Plant

Matthew Martin

Margaret Chiarella

Hank Angelo

Sher-ree Glover

Kenneth Perrine

Clarence Artman

Diane Filkorn

Tina Milner

David Walker

Stephen Andrew Turner

Rhonda Williamson-Bennett

Daniel Crouse

Steven Duran

Alex McCaskey

Gary Stephens

John Woods

James Walker

Niles Municipal Court

      Chris Shaker (Dem)

Niles Mayor

      Steve Mientkiewicz (Dem)

Niles Auditor

      Giovanee Merlo (Dem)

Niles Law Director

      Phillip Zuzolo (Dem)

Niles Council President

      Robert L. Marino, Jr. (Dem)

Niles Council at Large (elect 3)

      Michael Lastic (Dem)

      Lori Vlosich Hudzik (Dem)

      Jimmy Julian (Dem)

      Linda Marchese (Dem)

Niles City Council 1st Ward

      Judee DeChristefero-March (Dem)

      Tina Collins (Rep)

Niles City Council 2nd Ward

      Aaron Johnston (Dem)

Niles City Council 3rd Ward

      James Sheely (Dem)

Niles City Council 4th Ward

      Mindy Devorich (Dem)

Girard Municipal Court

      Jeffrey Adler (Dem)

Girard Mayor

      Jim Melfi (Dem)

      Mark Zuppo (Dem)

Girard Auditor

      Julie Coleman (Dem)

Girard Law Director

      Brian Kren (Dem)

Girard City Council President

      Reynald Paolone (Dem)

Girard City Council at Large

      Samuel Zirafi (Dem)

      John Moliterno (Dem)

      Keith Schubert (Dem)

Girard City Council 1st Ward

      Keith Shubert (Dem)

Girard City Council 2nd Ward

      Mark Standohar (Dem)

Girard City Council 3rd Ward

      Jeffrey Kay (Dem)

Girard City Council 4th Ward

      Thomas Grumley (Dem)

Hubbard Mayor

      Ben Kyle (Dem)

Hubbard Law Director

      Mark Villano (Dem)

Hubbard Council at Large (elect 3)

      Michael Kerr (Dem)

      Jerome Crowe (Dem)

      Ryan Hallapy (Dem)

Hubbard City Council 1st Ward

      Bonnie Viele (Dem)

Hubbard City Council 2nd Ward

      Robin Zambrini (Dem)

Hubbard City Council 3rd Ward

      Michael Mogg, Sr. (Dem)

Hubbard City Council 4th Ward

      Cathy Cummings (Dem)

Lordstown Village Treasurer

      George Ebling, Jr. (Dem)

Lordstown Board of Trustees of Public Affairs

      Mike Sullivan (Dem)

McDonald Mayor

      Ray Lewis (Dem)

McDonald Village Council

      Donald W. Smith (Dem)

      Sean Schmidt (Dem)

Newton Falls Municipal Court

      Philip M. Vigorito (Dem)

      Todd Wedell (Dem)

Newton Falls Mayor

      Ken Kline

      David Nils Hanson

Newton Falls 1st Ward Council (Unexpired Term ending 12/31/25)

      Julie Lemon (Rep)

      Michael Kren

      Jaime Kline (Nonparty)

      Patricia Benetis

Newton Falls 2nd Ward Council

      Brian Axiotis

      Tracy Hurst

      Condie Bright

Newton Falls 4th Ward Council

      Kevin Rufener

Questions & Issues

Bazetta Township 2 mills additional Fire & EMS

Weathersfield Township 3.95 mills additional Fire & EMS

Girard .5 mill additional parks & recreation

Lordtown .5% additional income tax

Maplewood Schools 3.95 mills renewal

Vienna Township 1 mill renewal Fire & EMS

Warren proposed charter commission

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

Columbiana City Council

      Richard Liston (Rep)

East Liverpool Mayor

      Darlene Kinsey (Dem)

East Liverpool Auditor

      Marilyn Bosco (Dem)

East Liverpool Law Director

      Charles Payne (Dem)

East Liverpool Council President

      No Partisan Filings

East Liverpool Council at Large (elect 3)

      John Mercer (Dem)

East Liverpool Council 1st Ward

      No Partisan Filings

East Liverpool Council 2nd Ward

      C. Fred Rayl (Dem)

East Liverpool Council 3rd Ward

      No Partisan Filings

East Liverpool Council 4th Ward

      No Partisan Filings

Salem Mayor

      Cyndi Baronzzi Dickey (Rep)

Salem Auditor

      Sal Salvino (Rep)

Salem Law Director

       C. Brooke Zellers (Dem)

Salem Council President

      Sara Baronzzi (Rep)

Salem Council 1st Ward

       Sara Baer (Rep)

Salem Council 2nd Ward

       Ronald Zellers (Dem)

Salem Council 3rd Ward

       Jayne Bricker (Rep)

Salem Council 4th Ward

      Jeff Stockman (Rep)

Leetonia Mayor

      Kevin M. Siembida (Rep)

Leetonia Council 

      John Ferry Jr. (Dem)

      Sue A. Strobel (Dem)

Lisbon Mayor

      No Partisan Filings 

Lisbon Council (2 to nominate from each party)

      No Partisan Filings

Board of Public Affairs (2 to nominate from each party)

      No Partisan Filings 

Wellsville Mayor

      Robert Boley (Dem) 

Wellsville Council (4 to nominate from each party)

      Karen M. Dash (Rep)

      Martin Keith Thorn Jr. (Rep) 

Issues

     Salem City School District Bond Levy, 2.98 Mills, 37 Years, $22,500,000

     Salem City School District, Additional 0.5 Mill Permanent Improvements

     Perry Township 1.5 mills renewal, 5 years, police and fire

     Oasis Golf and Sports Bar, Salem, Sunday Sales 

     Cadence Vault, East Liverpool, Sunday Sales 

     Pondi’s, Center Township, Sunday Sales