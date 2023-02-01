(WKBN) – Two longtime mayors in Trumbull County will have challengers in the May 2 primary election.

Incumbent Warren Mayor Doug Franklin will face current councilman-at-large Ken MacPherson in the Democratic primary, while incumbent Girard Mayor Jim Melfi will face Mark Zuppo, who’s city treasurer and Girard School Board president, also in the Democratic primary.

In Warren, former state Rep. Mike O’Brien will run as a Democrat for city council-at-large. O’Brien will face incumbents Gary Steinbeck and Helen Rucker along with candidate Christina Anderson. Three will be elected.

Warren also had 28 people file to be part of a charter commission, should the charter issue pass in May. Among those running for the commission are former mayors Dan Sferra and Hank Angelo, along with former mayoral candidate Dennis Blank.

In Mahoning County, five of the seven Youngstown City Council members will have challengers either in May or November. The two running unopposed are Samantha Turner and Mike Ray.

In Struthers, three people have filed to be municipal judge. They are incumbent Dominic Leone and James Melone, who are running as Democrats, and Jennifer Ciccone who’s running as a Republican.

Here’s the list of all the candidates and issues that filed. All must still be approved by their respective county Boards of Elections.

MAHONING COUNTY

Youngstown Municipal Court Judge

Carla Baldwin (Dem)

Youngstown Clerk of Courts

Richard Vincent Hill (Dem)

Youngstown 1st Ward Council

Julius Oliver (Dem)

Dionne Dowdy Lacey (Dem)

Tracy Randall (Rep)

Youngstown 2nd Ward Council

Jimmy Hughes (Dem)

Ra’cole Taloan (Dem)

Youngstown 3rd Ward Council

Samantha Turner (Dem)

Youngstown 4th Ward Council

Mike Ray (Dem)

Youngstown 5th Ward Council

Patrick Kelly (Dem)

Carie Watson (Dem)

Youngstown 6th Ward Council

Anita Davis (Dem)

Janet Tarpley (Dem)

Youngstown 7th Ward Council

Basia Adamczak (Dem)

Josie Lyon (Rep)

Campbell Municipal Court

Brian J. Macala (Dem)

Struthers Mayor

Catherine Cercone Miller (Dem)

Struthers Auditor

Christina S. Bohl (Dem)

Judge of the Struthers Municipal Court

Jennifer Ciccone (Rep)

Dominic R. Leone, III (Dem)

James A. Melone (Dem)

Struthers Law Director

John N. Zomoida, Jr. (Dem)

Struthers President of Council

Michael Patrick (Dem)

Struthers Council at Large (3 to Elect)

James Baluck (Dem)

Dallas Bigley (Dem)

Megan Pingley (Dem)

Struthers 1st Ward Council

Lori A. Greenwood (Dem)

Struthers 2nd Ward Council

Ron Carcelli (Dem)

Struthers 3rd Ward Council

Robert Burnside (Dem)

Struthers 4th Ward Council

Rick Bayus (Dem)

Poland Village Council

J. Michael Thompson (Dem)

Issues

Beaver Township renewal fire dept. 1 mill for 5 years

Beaver Township renewal fire dept. 1.5 mill for 5 years

Village of Beloit additional fire dept. 6 mills for CPT

Youngstown Schools renewal emergency requirements 9.51 mills for 4 years

Liquor Options

Springfield 3 Columbiana Maze Craze for Sunday sales

Boardman 9 Hanna Sayej-Tobacco City for weekly & Sunday sales

Boardman 13 Morning Chef for weekly & Sunday sales

Austintown 9 Cracker Barrel for Sunday sales

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Warren Municipal Court

Traci Timko (Dem)

Patty Leopardi Knepp (Dem)

Warren Mayor

Doug Franklin (Dem)

Ken MacPherson (Dem)

Warren Auditor

Vincent Flask (Dem)

Warren Law Director

Enzo Cantalemessa (Dem)

Warren City Council President

John Brown (Dem)

Warren City Council at Large (elect 3)

Gary Steinbeck (Dem)

Helen Rucker (Dem)

Mike O’Brien (Dem)

Christina D. Anderson (Dem)

Warren City Council 2nd Ward

Andrew Herman (Dem)

Warren Council 3rd Ward

Greg Greathouse (Dem)

Warren City Council 4th Ward

Jim Shaffer (Dem)

Kristen Riley (Rep)

Warren City Council 5th Ward

Tiffany Stanford (Dem)

Ashley Minor-McBride (Dem)

Warren City Council 6th Ward

Honeya D. Price (Dem)

Warren City Council 7th Ward

Ron E. White, Sr. (Dem)

Warren Charter Commission

Michael Homlitas

Shawn Carvin

Dan Sferra

Anthony Iannuci, Jr.

Donald Emerson, Jr.

John Homlitas

Denise Rising

Dennis Blank

Kathy Moody

Dimitrios Aggelis

Robert Plant

Matthew Martin

Margaret Chiarella

Hank Angelo

Sher-ree Glover

Kenneth Perrine

Clarence Artman

Diane Filkorn

Tina Milner

David Walker

Stephen Andrew Turner

Rhonda Williamson-Bennett

Daniel Crouse

Steven Duran

Alex McCaskey

Gary Stephens

John Woods

James Walker

Niles Municipal Court

Chris Shaker (Dem)

Niles Mayor

Steve Mientkiewicz (Dem)

Niles Auditor

Giovanee Merlo (Dem)

Niles Law Director

Phillip Zuzolo (Dem)

Niles Council President

Robert L. Marino, Jr. (Dem)

Niles Council at Large (elect 3)

Michael Lastic (Dem)

Lori Vlosich Hudzik (Dem)

Jimmy Julian (Dem)

Linda Marchese (Dem)

Niles City Council 1st Ward

Judee DeChristefero-March (Dem)

Tina Collins (Rep)

Niles City Council 2nd Ward

Aaron Johnston (Dem)

Niles City Council 3rd Ward

James Sheely (Dem)

Niles City Council 4th Ward

Mindy Devorich (Dem)

Girard Municipal Court

Jeffrey Adler (Dem)

Girard Mayor

Jim Melfi (Dem)

Mark Zuppo (Dem)

Girard Auditor

Julie Coleman (Dem)

Girard Law Director

Brian Kren (Dem)

Girard City Council President

Reynald Paolone (Dem)

Girard City Council at Large

Samuel Zirafi (Dem)

John Moliterno (Dem)

Keith Schubert (Dem)

Girard City Council 1st Ward

Keith Shubert (Dem)

Girard City Council 2nd Ward

Mark Standohar (Dem)

Girard City Council 3rd Ward

Jeffrey Kay (Dem)

Girard City Council 4th Ward

Thomas Grumley (Dem)

Hubbard Mayor

Ben Kyle (Dem)

Hubbard Law Director

Mark Villano (Dem)

Hubbard Council at Large (elect 3)

Michael Kerr (Dem)

Jerome Crowe (Dem)

Ryan Hallapy (Dem)

Hubbard City Council 1st Ward

Bonnie Viele (Dem)

Hubbard City Council 2nd Ward

Robin Zambrini (Dem)

Hubbard City Council 3rd Ward

Michael Mogg, Sr. (Dem)

Hubbard City Council 4th Ward

Cathy Cummings (Dem)

Lordstown Village Treasurer

George Ebling, Jr. (Dem)

Lordstown Board of Trustees of Public Affairs

Mike Sullivan (Dem)

McDonald Mayor

Ray Lewis (Dem)

McDonald Village Council

Donald W. Smith (Dem)

Sean Schmidt (Dem)

Newton Falls Municipal Court

Philip M. Vigorito (Dem)

Todd Wedell (Dem)

Newton Falls Mayor

Ken Kline

David Nils Hanson

Newton Falls 1st Ward Council (Unexpired Term ending 12/31/25)

Julie Lemon (Rep)

Michael Kren

Jaime Kline (Nonparty)

Patricia Benetis

Newton Falls 2nd Ward Council

Brian Axiotis

Tracy Hurst

Condie Bright

Newton Falls 4th Ward Council

Kevin Rufener

Questions & Issues

Bazetta Township 2 mills additional Fire & EMS

Weathersfield Township 3.95 mills additional Fire & EMS

Girard .5 mill additional parks & recreation

Lordtown .5% additional income tax

Maplewood Schools 3.95 mills renewal

Vienna Township 1 mill renewal Fire & EMS

Warren proposed charter commission

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

Columbiana City Council

Richard Liston (Rep)

East Liverpool Mayor

Darlene Kinsey (Dem)

East Liverpool Auditor

Marilyn Bosco (Dem)

East Liverpool Law Director

Charles Payne (Dem)

East Liverpool Council President

No Partisan Filings

East Liverpool Council at Large (elect 3)

John Mercer (Dem)

East Liverpool Council 1st Ward

No Partisan Filings

East Liverpool Council 2nd Ward

C. Fred Rayl (Dem)

East Liverpool Council 3rd Ward

No Partisan Filings

East Liverpool Council 4th Ward

No Partisan Filings

Salem Mayor

Cyndi Baronzzi Dickey (Rep)

Salem Auditor

Sal Salvino (Rep)

Salem Law Director

C. Brooke Zellers (Dem)

Salem Council President

Sara Baronzzi (Rep)

Salem Council 1st Ward

Sara Baer (Rep)

Salem Council 2nd Ward

Ronald Zellers (Dem)

Salem Council 3rd Ward

Jayne Bricker (Rep)

Salem Council 4th Ward

Jeff Stockman (Rep)

Leetonia Mayor

Kevin M. Siembida (Rep)

Leetonia Council

John Ferry Jr. (Dem)

Sue A. Strobel (Dem)

Lisbon Mayor

No Partisan Filings

Lisbon Council (2 to nominate from each party)

No Partisan Filings

Board of Public Affairs (2 to nominate from each party)

No Partisan Filings

Wellsville Mayor

Robert Boley (Dem)

Wellsville Council (4 to nominate from each party)

Karen M. Dash (Rep)

Martin Keith Thorn Jr. (Rep)

Issues

Salem City School District Bond Levy, 2.98 Mills, 37 Years, $22,500,000

Salem City School District, Additional 0.5 Mill Permanent Improvements

Perry Township 1.5 mills renewal, 5 years, police and fire

Oasis Golf and Sports Bar, Salem, Sunday Sales

Cadence Vault, East Liverpool, Sunday Sales

Pondi’s, Center Township, Sunday Sales