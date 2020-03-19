Closings and delays
Trumbull joins Mahoning County in plea for protective gear

Credit: Matt Gush/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County has joined Mahoning County in a plea for protective gear donations to help them protect first responders from COVID-19.

The Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency is in need of what is called PPE equipment, or personal protective equipment.

They need protective clothing, masks and gloves.

Any institution or medical facilities that are closed are encouraged to donate. The message is simple: “Help those who are helping the community.”

If you’re able to donate, give the Mahoning County or Trumbull County EMA a call at (330) 599-5351(Mahoning County) or (330) 675-6620 (Trumbull County).

