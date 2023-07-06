YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol released its Fourth of July holiday statistics, which include fatalities on Ohio’s highways over the holiday weekend.

The patrol gathers statistics from July 3 through July 4.

There were eight fatalities statewide involving 11 deaths, including a fatal motorcycle crash in Hubbard Township Tuesday. Troopers say 32-year-old Jonathon George, of Youngstown, went off the road and hit a house. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he died from his injuries.

There were two fatal crashes in Cuyahoga County and one each in Wood, Stark, Carroll, Greene and Hancock counties.

Impairment was determined to be a factor in two of those crashes, and a safety belt was not used in three of those crashes.

Troopers made 133 arrests for impaired driving and 96 for drug-related charges.

During the same time last year, there were 16 fatal crashes that killed 16 people.

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.