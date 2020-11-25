Trumbull County’s stay-at-home advisory in effect for 28 days

The advisory remains in effect for two incubation periods of the virus, or 28 days until December 22

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County is the latest to enact a Stay-at-Home advisory, joining Mahoning County in urging residents to stay home this Thanksgiving.

Approved Wednesday afternoon by the Trumbull County Board of Health, the advisory is in response to a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in the county — from a seven-day average that has gone from 195 cases a week to 1,031 a week in the past three weeks. Nearly half of the county’s COVID-19 cases have occurred in the last three weeks.

According to the Board of Health, hospitals are also near capacity and the positivity rate increased from 2.7% to 11.5% within the last four weeks.

As part of the order that began Wednesday, residents are advised to leave home only for work or school or only for essential needs like medical care, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, picking up food or receiving deliveries.

In addition, they’re “strongly advised” to avoid traveling in and out of the state, except for work purposes, and to forgo having guests over in their homes.

The advisory remains in effect for two incubation periods of the virus, or 28 days until December 22.

It also follows current guidance put in place by Gov. Mike DeWine and the state health department.

You can read the full order below.