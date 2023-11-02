HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in both Hubbard City and Hubbard Township will decide on a levy for the Eagle Joint Fire District.

The 4.1 mills additional continual levy would generate $980,000 a year for the fire district.

The money would allow the district to create full-time firefighter and EMS positions. Right now, the fire district is staffed with part-time employees.

“People are getting pulled to different departments and yes this levy will provide a valuable service moving into the future,” said Eagle Joint Fire District Chief Ron Stanish.

Should the levy pass, it would cost the owner of a home currently appraised at $100,000 an additional $144 a year, or about $12 per month.