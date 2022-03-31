WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Tourism Bureau is set to receive federal funding to help with the county’s Regional Tourism Strategic Recovery Plan.

Sen. Sherrod Brown announced the bureau was awarded an $80,0000 grant from the Economic Development Administration.

The money will be used to help come up with a plan for ways to boost tourism and competitiveness in the area.

Brown says the plan will help with job creation and investment in the county.

“We know that people like to visit that part of Ohio, and know that they’ve taken a big hit for a lot of reasons. But a big hit, especially with the pandemic,” he said.

The grant was made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act.