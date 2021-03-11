Trumbull County Tourism Board wants you and your appetite on their trail

It's promoting the Italian Food Trail for the third year

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’re looking for some good Italian food, Trumbull County Tourism wants to make sure you know where to go.

It’s promoting the Italian Food Trail for the third year. It maps out the best local Italian eats in Trumbull County, including spaghetti, lasagna, or even pizza.

The trail has grown to over 65 sites on the list, including restaurants, wineries and places to shop for Italian food. It only had forty when it started, so it’s driving traffic.

“Our initial plan was to promote this Italian food trail, promote your Italian heritage to this wider audience that maybe hasn’t had the experiences that we’ve had here in Trumbull County,” said Beth Carmichael, a spokesperson for the Trumbull County Tourism Board.

The Passport Program has gone digital. You can check-in at different places on the Italian Food Trail and be eligible to win prizes.

If you sign-up by March 31, you’re eligible to win a $50 gift certificate.

