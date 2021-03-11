Trumbull County Tourism Board wants you and your appetite on their trail

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’re looking for some good Italian food, Trumbull County Tourism wants to make sure you know where to go.
It’s promoting the Italian Food Trail for the third year. It maps out the best local Italian eats in Trumbull County, including spaghetti, lasagna, or even pizza.
The trail has grown to over 65 sites on the list, including restaurants, wineries and places to shop for Italian food. It only had forty when it started, so it’s driving traffic.
“Our initial plan was to promote this Italian food trail, promote your Italian heritage to this wider audience that maybe hasn’t had the experiences that we’ve had here in Trumbull County,” said Beth Carmichael, a spokesperson for the Trumbull County Tourism Board.
The Passport Program has gone digital. You can check-in at different places on the Italian Food Trail and be eligible to win prizes.
If you sign-up by March 31, you’re eligible to win a $50 gift certificate.
What you need to know:
- The 2021 Italian Pass program kicks off Wednesday, March 10th, and runs through
Tuesday, November 30th with plenty of opportunities to support local food sites, eat and
win some tasty prizes throughout the promotion
- The best part is it’s free to participate
- Various Prizes – Earn Chances to Win! All prizes will be drawn from Digital Pass
participants. There are two final prizes, the Grand Prize will be a drawing to all of those
who checked in to 30 different food sites before November 30th, a second drawing will be
for those who made it to 16 sites and will be entered to win the Sweet Sixteen Prize
Package. (chances to win are dependent on the number of people participating in the
Pass program)
- And more ways to win throughout the year, with Pop-Up Perks, additional incentives to
get you out, try new local sites, and check-in using the mobile pass.
- The first Pop-Up Perk is to sign up for the Pass by March 31, 2021. A winner will
be chosen randomly from those registering and win two – $50 gift certificates to
local Italian Food Trail sites