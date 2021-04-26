Trumbull County to offer no appointment, first come first served COVID vaccine clinic

The clinic will be held Wednesday, April 28

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A no appointment, first come first served vaccine clinic is planned for Trumbull County.

The clinic will be held Wednesday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Trumbull County Combined Health District offices, 176 Chestnut Ave. NE, Warren.

Those 16 and older can attend.

The clinic will be first come first served with 100 doses available.

While an appointment is not necessary, to speed up the check-in process, you are strongly encouraged to visit the county website to download, print and complete the COVID-19 vaccine administration record form and bring the complete form to the clinic, along with a driver’s license or one form of identification.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding will not be provided the vaccine.

The list of vaccine providers can be located on Ohio Department of Health website

(www.coronavirus.ohio.gov).