TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County has started enforcement efforts Friday in an effort to bring six properties into compliance with federal floodplain regulations.

County Floodplain Administrator T.J. Keiran says of the six, half are located in the Meadowbrook area of Leavittsburg.

The enforcement comes after a 2020 Federal Emergency Management Agency Audit.

The county’s planning commission says FEMA is now forcing County Commissioners to take action in order for the county to continue participating in the National Flood Insurance Program.

NFIP currently provides more than 38-million dollars in federally backed flood insurance to 231 property owners in the unincorporated part of Trumbull County.

According to a press release, the county will notify the property owners and provide ways in which they can achieve compliance.