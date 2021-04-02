Trumbull County teacher dies week after being hit by car while clearing tree from road

The Cortland man was also a girls soccer coach at Maplewood High School

(WKBN) – A Trumbull Career and Technical Center teacher has passed away from injuries he got last week.

Bradley Ronyak, 30, was hit by a car March 26 while he was clearing a tree from Bradley Brownlee Road in Fowler.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ronyak parked in the road and got out of his car to remove the tree.

Troopers said he was in the eastbound lane when a car headed east hit him.

The 25-year-old driver was not hurt.

Ronyak, who was from Cortland, was an auto collision teacher at TCTC and a girls soccer coach at Maplewood High School.