Trumbull County suspends late fees and shutoffs for water and sewer

Late fees will be waived for 60 days

Credit: Image by Karolina Grabowska from Pixabay

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County Commissioners are giving county water and sewer customers a break during the coronavirus outbreak.

Trumbull County commissioners and Sanitary Engineer Randy Smith announced Wednesday that they are waiving water and sewer late fees for the next 60 days.

They are also discontinuing shutoffs.

The county recognizes that having water service is paramount because frequent handwashing with soap is crucial to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. Trumbull County employees are committed to helping every customer through this difficult time.

Trumbull County Commissioner and Sanitary Engineer Randy Smith

Customers with questions can call (330) 675-2475.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

