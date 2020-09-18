Trumbull County suicide rate decreasing

Numbers have been going down since 2017

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – There has been a steady decline in the suicide rate in Trumbull County over the past few years.

According to the Trumbull County Suicide Coalition and data from the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office, numbers have been going down since 2017.

“Since 2017, there has been a decrease in completed suicides across Trumbull County. However, we still need to continue to educate the community, advocate for mental health resources and work to destigmatize mental health so that we can encourage others to reach out for help,” said Katie Cretella, LPCC, director of access at Coleman Professional Services.

In 2019, there were 26 suicides compared with 28 in 2018 and 40 in 2017. Through July 2020, there have been 19.

Of the suicides in 2019, 91% were male and 89% female. Thirty-one percent of those were veterans.