Trumbull County students win award for safe driving campaign

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at the Trumbull Career and Technical Center are being recognized for their social media campaign against distracted driving.

They took home third place for their participation in the Ohio Just Drive Contest.

This afternoon the center’s interactive multimedia instructor and students were awarded a $2,500 educational grant for their Fall 2021 Just Drive Social Media Campaign.

The goal of the contest is to promote safe driving in the community.

Trumbull Career and Technical Center students divided their entry into different topics and created infographics and posters for the campaign.

“It feels really good. All of the senior class we worked together to pull our strengths and win this,” said Emma Ross, a senior at Trumbull Career and Technical Center

The contest was sponsored by the New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Group and hosted by the national nonprofit Impact Teen Drivers.