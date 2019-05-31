Trumbull County soldier killed in WWII awarded Purple Heart

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A soldier killed during World War II was honored with the Purple Heart Thursday.

Congressman Tim Ryan presented the family of Private First Class Joseph Chicko with the medal.

“This Purple Heart is long overdue but I am thankful that Joseph is finally receiving the honor and recognition he deserves. We are forever indebted to him,” Ryan said.

The Trumbull County soldier died in 1944 from injuries he got in action in France.

He was a member of the 82nd Infantry, serving as a cook in the glider airborne division.

Chicko also saw action in Italy before serving in Ireland and England.

The medal was given to his brother, John Chicko, and niece, Vickie Ball.

“The great story here is the brother who got presented the award today went into war after he lost his brother in World War II. He went and served in Korea and, to me, that’s the stories of service that so many of these families have contributed in the United States. It’s inspiring,” Ryan said.

It took 75 years to give Chicko the honor he deserved. Ryan said the family did most of the work to get the award.