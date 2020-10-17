Trumbull County society works preserving rare type of music’s history

The Dulcimer Society of Trumbull County is working to preserve the history of a rare type of music

Bill Schilling is a musician and the president of the society.

On Saturday, he played several dulcimer instruments in an effort to preserve the heritage of the music.

The Appalachian dulcimer is a fretted string instrument of the zither family, typical with three or four strings. It was originally played in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Schilling has been singing and playing various folk instruments for over 40 years, coast to coast.

“Just as with so many other parts of our culture, keeping a history alive is a way to remember people, to remember events, to remember the culture,” Schilling said.

Next May, a Dulci-More festival will be taking place in Lisbon and will feature several concerts of folk and traditional music.