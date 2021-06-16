Trumbull County showcasing history through door paintings–Here’s how to get involved

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Historical Society is looking for artists to take part in a community project.

The project, sponsored by the historical society and the Fine Arts Council of Trumbull County, calls on local artists to paint historic figures from the county on salvaged doors, which are being donated by the Trumbull County Land Bank.

Those doors will then be shown off at the historical society’s new Morgan History Center and throughout downtown Warren.

Ten artists will be selected for the project. They will receive $500 for their time and to cover supply costs.

The doors will be pre-primed and artists must use exterior paint on them.

The artists can choose which historic figure they want to paint, but the historical society will have to approve the selection before the project is started.

To apply, artists should send their name, contact information and samples of their work (using Google Drive, DropBox or emailed images) to meghan@trumbullcountyhistory.org.

Artists must apply by July 9.