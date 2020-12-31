Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office warns about phone scam regarding warrants

The caller tells a person that person has warrants out for their arrest and they have to pay to get out of it

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about callers who are pretending to be connected to the agency.

There have been at least four incidents reported recently in which a caller tells a person that person has warrants out for their arrest. The caller says they’re from the sheriff’s office and explains a phony way to take care of the warrant, usually through money or bank cards.

The sheriff’s office says that’s not how warrants work. Law enforcement usually arrests a person with warrants without giving a warning.

“Law enforcement is never going to create a situation where we call you, we create a sense of urgency that you have to get money, you have to do this, you have to do it now, and it’s time-sensitive or something bad is going to happen,” said Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich.

The sheriff’s office says this applies no matter which police department the phony caller says they are with.