Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in jail

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate died from an apparent suicide over the weekend.

Major Dan Nelson said Miambo Maombi was found in his cell early Saturday morning. He said jail staff did attempt life-saving measures, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

We don’t normally report on suicides but we have reported on Maombi’s arrest in connection to multiple robberies in at least three states, including two in Trumbull County.

Mason said he was initially on suicide watch but was cleared to be in general population following an evaluation.

Mason said Maombi never gave any indicators that he was suicidal.