Trumbull County Sheriff says investigators have leads in case of shots fired at officers in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Detectives with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office and Warren Police Department are working together to locate two men accused of shooting at two law enforcement officers over the weekend.

Surveillance video from a home in the area captured a part of what happened.

A deputy with the sheriff’s office was pursuing a maroon Chevy Cobalt that he says was speeding, went through a red light and didn’t have a license plate light.

Sheriff Paul Monroe says someone in the vehicle fired five or six times at the deputy. A bullet went through the windshield.

Monroe said a Warren police officer got involved in the pursuit, and he was also fired at.

He said the suspects dropped the weapon and ran from the car after crashing it in a ditch near the intersection of Norwood Street and Denison Drive.

“What that tells me is this person is motivated, absolute criminal, attempted to execute two different police officers — one from my office and one from Warren Police Department — and I’m extremely concerned if they’ll shoot at the police who they won’t shoot at,” Sheriff Monroe said.

Monroe said investigators have recovered “a significant amount of evidence,” and they have an idea of who the suspects are, however, at this point, their identities have not been released.

Monroe encouraged the two men to turn themselves in.