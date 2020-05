Fingerprints were found on the door and lifted for evidence

FARMINGTON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Sheriff is investigating a break-in at Farmington Hardware.

It happened Sunday morning at the store on Second Street.

When they arrived, the front door was open and glass shattered.

The store’s owner told investigators more than $1,500 worth of Dewalt batteries were missing from inside.

Fingerprints were found on the door and lifted for evidence.