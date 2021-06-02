Trumbull County sewer projects target Newton Falls and Yankee Lake

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A project to replace an aging wastewater treatment plant in Newton Township is in the beginning phases.

Interim Sanitary Engineer Gary Newbrough has asked Trumbull County Commissioners to approve an agreement with Poggemeyer Design Group. The agreement would be for engineering services to replace the Allmans Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The package plant was installed by a developer in the 60s and serves 35 residential homes. It has been maintained and operated by the county.

Newbrough says the plant has reached the end of its useful service life.

“The unit itself has experienced major section loss due to corrosion, so it’s time we need to replace the entire unit,” Newbrough said.

Newbrough says if all goes according to plan, they expect to break ground on the replacement project next summer.

Also in Trumbull County, commissioners will vote on whether or not to approve detailed drawings on a project that would extend sanitary sewer lines to Yankee Lake Village.

The project would bring sanitary sewer service to Yankee Lake Ballroom, two nearby businesses, as well as about 55 single-family homes.

The lines would come from Brookfield and go north on Yankee Run Road up to Orangeville Custer Road.

The original estimate for the project was around $3 million.

Newbrough says the project helps improve the health and safety of Trumbull County residents.

“The structures along the route of the project have failing septic systems. They have black water in the ditch, and this project will remedy that situation by providing central sanitary sewer collection,” he said.

The county already received $1.35 million from the state budget to put towards the project, along with another $1 million in combined grants from the Ohio Public Works Commission and Appalachian Regional Commission.

Newbrough says they also plan on applying for another $750,000 Community Development Block Grant.