WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Trumbull County man has been sentenced for a rape case that he was accused of in 2007.

Judge Ronald Rice sentenced David Honzu to 60 years to life in prison to be served consecutively to his other sentence.

Earlier this month, jurors in Trumbull County found him guilty of three counts of kidnapping with sexual motivation specifications and two counts of rape. The court also found that he is a sexually violent predator and repeat violent offender. It took the jury less than 30 minutes to come to a verdict, and Honzu held his head in his hands as he heard the verdict.

“Mr Honzu you are a criminal psychopath” Judge Rice said.

Honzu said that he is “very, very sorry.”

Judge Rice also thanked the governor for the sexual assault kit testing initiative.