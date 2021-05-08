Trumbull County sells material from demolished houses at salvage sale

All types of materials had been recovered for reuse

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Land Bank held a salvage sale Saturday.

They sold material that was pulled from different houses and buildings that were demolished over the years.

The materials can be reused for all types of things such as renovations or arts and crafts.

The money raised goes back into the program to cover things like demolitions and vacant land reuse.

All types of materials had been recovered for reuse.

“Every time we demolish a house, we go in, we take all the materials that are worth saving, any type of building material, so that we can put it back into the community to help people out,” said Shawn Carvin, Trumbull County Land Bank Director.

Carvin says the program has been demolishing houses since 2013.

He says the grant money they have been using is coming to an end, so the money raised at this sale will help with future projects.