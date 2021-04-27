Trumbull County school district hopes to renew levy for building maintenance

The funding will be used to help maintain the high school and bus garage buildings

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion Local School District is asking voters to renew a permanent improvement levy ahead of the May primary.

If it passes, the funding will be used to help maintain the high school and bus garage buildings.

Champion recently replaced the elementary and middle school buildings with a brand new facility, but the high school is approaching 75 years old.

Money generated from the levy will be put toward maintaining the roof, pavement, windows and doors, along with the heating and ventilation systems.

“With the passage of this permanent improvement levy, we’ll be able to stay off the ballot for new money for our high school because we’ll be able to maintain it for the long term using this money that’s coming in,” said Superintendent John Grabowski.

The levy generates about $106,000 a year for the district.