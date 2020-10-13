Trumbull County Salvation Army accepting applications for help with toys this Christmas

Families with children who need some help to put toys under the tree will be able to apply for the Angel Tree program this week and next week

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sign-ups start Tuesday for Christmas assistance through the Salvation Army in Warren.

The Salvation Army is accepting applications for toys from Trumbull County families with children 13 years old and younger.

Angel Tree applications will be taken by a call-in process. There are four different numbers you can call:

330-647-5341

330-974-8646

330-675-9087

330-675-9631

These numbers will only be active Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and again Monday through Friday next week during the same times.

Organizers say you should not leave a voicemail on these lines because they won’t get your message.

The Salvation Army is also planning a food box drive-thru giveaway at its location on Franklin Street SE in Warren. It’ll be on December 18 at 10 a.m. The first 500 cars will get one box of food. You don’t have to apply ahead of time.