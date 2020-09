Tibbetts Wick Road in Liberty will be closed between Route 193 and the Pleasant Valley and Keefer Road intersection

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A road closure in Trumbull County Thursday could impact your drive.

Tibbetts Wick Road in Liberty will be closed between Route 193 and the Pleasant Valley and Keefer Road intersection.

The road is expected to be closed all day.

The detour has drivers taking State Route 304.

Crews are replacing a culvert.