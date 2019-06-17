Local News

Trumbull County road closures

US 422 eastbound is closed at SR 305

(WYTV) - A few roads in Trumbull County are closed due to severe weather blowing debris onto the roadways.

US 422 eastbound is closed at SR 305. The detour is SR 305 to SR 45 to SR 5/SR 82 (Warren bypass).

SR 82 eastbound and westbound was closed at SR 7. It has now reopened.

