Trumbull County reports 4 new COVID-19, no new deaths

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported no new deaths but four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The death total is now 53, with the case total at 658.

Of those cases, 286 are males and 372 are females, ranging in age from less than 1 to 101.

The health district reported 189 people have been hospitalized.

There are 49 people being monitored under quarantine in the county. The county is also keeping track of 96 suspected cases.

So far, 569 people have successfully completed their quarantines and been released, with 133 in the City of Warren.