Trumbull County recognizes volunteers working at COVID vaccine clinics

Officials say the clinics would not be possible without the help of their volunteers

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District is recognizing the hard work of its many volunteers.

As of last week, volunteers logged 2,084 cumulative volunteer hours since the health district began hosting vaccine clinics in January.

Officials say some volunteers believe so strongly in the importance of getting vaccinated that they’ve even taken time off from their full-time jobs to help out at the clinics.

“We only have staff of around 34 people so without the volunteers, we couldn’t pull this off. We have volunteers, we have fire chiefs, we have firefighters, we have all kinds of people out here,” said Kris Wilster, director of environmental health for the Trumbull County Combined Health District.

