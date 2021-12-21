Trumbull County receives grant for sewer project in Brookfield, Yankee Lake

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – A project to install a sewer system in Brookfield and Yankee Lake has received a $250,000 grant.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced Tuesday that the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has awarded the grant to Trumbull County Commissioners for the Yankee Lake Sanitary Sewer Improvements Project.

ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government.

These funds will help install more than 14,000 linear feet of sewer line to provide service for 83 households and three businesses in Brookfield Township and for the Village of Yankee Lake.

This sewer system will replace septic systems that have contributed to untreated sewage in the Shenango River, according to Brown’s office.

Brown said this project is an investment into Trumbull County, and it’s projected to help retain 28 jobs in the county.

“Up-to-date sewer infrastructure is critical to the health and well-being of Ohio families as well as to local communities’ ability to create jobs and compete. This investment will have a significant economic impact in Trumbull County,” he said.

In addition to the $250,000 grant from ARC, state sources will provide $1,918,900, and local sources will provide $296,405, bringing the total project funding to $2,465,305.