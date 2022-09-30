LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The state prison in Trumbull County is celebrating a big milestone next week.

Trumbull Correctional Institution will mark 30 years in operation. The facility off Burnett Road in Leavittsburg first opened in 1992.

The prison houses 1,447 inmates.

TCI’s newest warden Anthony Davis says the 30th anniversary is all about celebrating the prison’s past and current staff. Davis says TCI employs 378 people.

“Sometimes this is a thankless job, working inside the fence you don’t get to see us a lot at Halloween passing out candy or in the malls at Christmastime,” Davis said.

Davis says TCI wants to continue to be a good community partner and help with the Department of Rehabilitation & Correction’s mission of reducing crime in Ohio.