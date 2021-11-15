Trumbull County pet clinic hosting pet supply drive

NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- Niles Veterinary Clinic is hosting a pet supply drive from November 15-December 23.
They will be accepting pet related supplies to donate to Trumbull County Dog Pound and Cats Are People, Too.
Suggested items for donations include:
- Newspaper
- Paper Towels
- Bleach
- Cat Litter (any kind)
- Cat Food (canned and kibble)
- Dog Food (canned and kibble)
- Cat & Dog Toys
- Towels/Blankets
- Kong Toys
- Cat & Dog Treats
- Pet Grooming Supplies
- Disposable Plates/Bowls
- Cat/Dog Beds
- Trash Bags (Various Sizes
- KMR (Kitten Replacement Milk
- Kitten Bottles
- Animal Carriers/Crates
- Foam Boxes/Coolers (for insolated houses or TNR cats)
Everyone that donates an item is entered to win prizes bring drawn weekly.
Feel free to call Niles Veterinary Clinic at 330 652-0055 if you have questions or want to donate an item. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. -12 p.m.