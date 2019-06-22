Trumbull County passes up 2017 record for overdose deaths

Recovery experts say fentanyl is showing up in everything and people are dying from straight meth

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office released new information Friday on the number of overdose deaths — and it’s not good. They’re double what they were last year.

As of May 21, Trumbull County had a record 46 confirmed overdose deaths.

Last year at this time, there were 22.

The county last set a record for overdose deaths in 2017 with 45.

April Caraway, with the Mental Health and Recovery Board, said fentanyl is showing up in everything and more people are dying from what she called “straight meth.”

Caraway also said the drugs are readily available.