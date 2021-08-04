Trumbull County overdose numbers down, board director has an idea why

(WKBN) – The number of people in Trumbull County hospitalized after overdosing is way down so far this year when compared with previous years.

Numbers released Wednesday by the Trumbull Mental Health and Recovery Board show 304 overdoses so far in 2021.

That’s a decrease of 45% from last year, and the lowest it’s been in five years.

In 2017, it was the worst year on record.

Mental Health and Recovery Board Director April Caraway says the drop is likely attributed to the widespread use of Narcan, which prevents people from being hospitalized and counted.