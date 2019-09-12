Trumbull County orchard kicks off apple-picking season

Through October, you'll be able to pick your own apples at Hartford Orchard every Saturday and Sunday

HARTFORD, Ohio (WYTV) – Apple lovers — beginning this weekend, you’ll be able to pick your own in Trumbull County.

The U-Pick season starts Saturday at Hartford Orchards.

This weekend, visitors will be able to pick McIntosh apples. Other varieties will be added throughout the season as they ripen.

There are two different sizes of bags available for pickers — either the peck for $10 or the half-bushel for $16, depending on how many apples you want.

“We’re super excited to get it going,” said orchard manager Victor Roden. “The varieties are coming on, seems to be a little sooner this year with the heat that we’ve had and the nice clear nights, is helping everything ripen up real nice.”

Through October, you’ll be able to pick your own apples at Hartford Orchard every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m.

You can also buy apples that are already picked inside the store.