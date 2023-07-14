HARTFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The weather has been good for growing, and one local orchard is featuring many items right now. Hartford Orchards has a big selection in a little corner of Trumbull County.

Hartford Orchards opened for the year on Friday. There are plenty of fruits and vegetables. Pick your favorites. This is the fifth year under new ownership.

“The more that we’re open, the longer we’re here, we kind of know what to expect and what people want and just really trying to find good, quality things,” said Jess King, with Hartford Orchards.

Cantaloupes, green beans and red tomatoes are just a few of the things you can find. The produce will change throughout the summer. Expect to see more plums, nectarines and pears ahead.

The orchard is replanting its peach trees from when it bought the land. It has peaches now that were grown in Columbiana.

“Their peaches are good. Their donut peaches are phenomenal. They’re like a little snack peach like this. They are perfect. I put them in my kids’ lunches all the time,” King said.

You can add fresh sweet corn to dinner or a barbecue. There’s plenty. The sweet cherries are from New York and are super sweet.

Hartford Orchards has plenty of selection now with fruits and vegetables, but don’t sit back and relax thinking it’s all done because later this summer, they’ll get more vegetables and sweet corn. Then around Labor Day, they’ll get macintosh and gala apples.

There are also plenty of goods from local vendors including shirts, hats and even bread where beer is the key ingredient. Plus, a wide variety of local honey, jellies and syrups to sweeten any item. Just save room for a cider slushie.

“That is something not all owners had that they figured out. So we haven’t changed that because it’s definitely one of our most popular items,” King said.

Beware of a brain freeze drinking the cider slushies. It’s so good, and the freeze comes fast.

A big event coming up is the Sunflower Festival scheduled for the second weekend in August.

Hartford Orchards is located at 6953 State Route 305 and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on Mondays.