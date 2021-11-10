Trumbull County official throws hat in ring to replace auditor

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Recorder Tod Latell announced Wednesday that he will be running for Trumbull County Auditor in 2022, vying for the seat that will be vacated by Adrian Biviano.

Latell has served as recorder for five years. He said if elected auditor, he will “continue to work diligently to maintain the success you deserve from our Auditor’s Office.

Trumbull County Auditor Adrian Biviano announced Tuesday that he is retiring and will not seek reelection in 2022.

Biviano’s term expires March 8, 2023.

