Trumbull County official announces retirement

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A public official who has served Trumbull County for over a decade is retiring.

Auditor Adrian Biviano announced Tuesday that he will not be running for reelection in 2022 and that he is retiring.

Biviano has served Trumbull County for over 16 years.

He thanked his staff and said that it was “an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Trumbull County.”

Among other duties, a county auditor establishes real property value to calculate property taxes and has oversight over all financial books and recorders of all officers of the county.