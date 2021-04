There will be 800 doses available

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the evening next week.

It will be Thursday, April 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds. There will be 800 doses available.

Registration is required. The Trumbull County Combined Health District has an online vaccine registration tool. To register online, please go to gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Individuals without internet access may also call the health district at 330-675-2489.