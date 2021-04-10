Trumbull County museum honors anniversary of Civil War ending

It also included numerous war artifacts, plus other time appropriate material

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – In Trumbull County, the McKinley Memorial Museum hosted an event in remembrance of the Civil War Saturday.

They highlighted the fact that William McKinley was the last president to serve in the military during the Civil War at the event.

In honor of this day, the museum had exhibits, reenactors of President Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd Lincoln as well as musicians who played music from the Civil War.

A reenactment focused on Lincoln’s final days. He served a president until April 15, 1865.

News didn’t travel fast then, but just days earlier, Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered to end the Civil War, which had lasted four years in America.

“Today is April tenth. We’re going back. April tenth was the first real day that people found out about the surrender of the Confederate army, and so it’s a very important day in our history,” said Hugh Mullen, co-organizer of the reenactment.

The reenactment was done with all local actors.

It also included numerous war artifacts, plus other time appropriate material.

Some of the items displayed included photos and portraits of Lincoln and military personnel, and there were small cannons outside and inside the museum.