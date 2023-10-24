WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Rome, Ohio was arrested in West Farmington Friday after a police pursuit and manhunt.

According to a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on patrol heading west on State Route 88 saw a motorcycle heading east with no headlight and no registration. The deputy turned around and attempted to stop the driver of the motorcycle, but he took off.

The deputy said the driver, later identified as 27-year-old David Parker, blew past other vehicles going about 123 miles per hour and almost lost control as he turned onto Cory Hunt Road from Route 88.

The pursuit continued, with Parker doing about 120 miles an hour, according to the deputy, until he finally lost control near the intersection of Cory Hunt and Bristol Champion Townline roads and crashed into the front yard of a house. From there, he took off on foot.

Other units responded to the area, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and a K-9 led authorities through the neighborhood to Hill Drive where Parker was arrested.

According to the report, authorities found a used syringe in his pocket. They said Parker told them it was used for “speed,” which police clarified as “meth.” Parker told deputies he ran because he had a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation, the report stated.

Parker is facing charges of failure to comply and possession of drug abuse instruments. He was also cited for no registration and no motorcycle endorsement.

Parker will be in Newton Falls Court on Oct. 26.